Look of the Day
November 8, 2011
1. Freida PintoWHAT SHE WORE For the L.A. premiere of Immortals, Freida Pinto accessorized an embroidered Antonio Berardi column with Chopard diamonds.
WHY WE LOVE IT Looking fierce! Strong shoulders, cutouts and a leather panel toughened up the actress's pearlescent pink number.
November 8, 2011
2. Emma StoneWHAT SHE WORE Stone arrived at the Women of the Year Awards in a plunging Lanvin dress, gold chains, ankle-wrap stilettos and a Jack Vartanian cocktail ring.
November 8, 2011
3. Jessica AlbaWHAT SHE WORE In N.Y.C., Alba paired a sequin Tory Burch dress with a platinum Neil Lane cocktail ring and black Jimmy Choo heels.
November 8, 2011
4. Kerry WashingtonWHAT SHE WORE Washington arrived at N.Y.C.'s Carnegie Hall in a draped Marchesa gown and nude pumps.
November 8, 2011
5. Nicole RichieWHAT SHE WORE Richie feted the ACE Awards in an Antonio Berardi gown, black Sergio Rossi pumps and a studded House of Harlow 1960 clutch.
November 8, 2011
