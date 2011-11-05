Mar 13, 2018 @ 11:30 AM
Look of the Day
-
November 5, 2011
1. Olivia PalermoWHAT SHE WORE Olivia Palermo made an entrance at the Princess Grace Awards Gala in a corseted Rochas design, blush Giorgio Armani stole, Carrera y Carrera earrings, a jeweled miniaudiere and suede Charlotte Olympia platforms.
WHY WE LOVE IT The stylish star embraced the vintage vibe of her dress by complementing it with retro-inspired accessories.
-
November 5, 2011
2. Kim KardashianWHAT SHE WORE Kardashian visited an Australian talk show in a fringed LWD and pointy-toe Christian Louboutin stilettos.
-
November 5, 2011
3. Lady GagaWHAT SHE WORE Lady Gaga exited a London theater in a Michael Kors fox fur coat, sparkling jewelry and nude Louboutins.
-
November 5, 2011
4. Kate BosworthWHAT SHE WORE In Beverly Hills, Bosworth styled skinny jeans with her button-down blouse, chain-strap bag and leather boots.
-
November 5, 2011
5. Kristen StewartWHAT SHE WORE Before switching into sneakers, Stewart paired her net overlay Marios Schwab cocktail dress with velvet Brian Atwood pumps at Grauman's Chinese Theatre.
November 5, 20111 of 5
Olivia Palermo
WHAT SHE WORE Olivia Palermo made an entrance at the Princess Grace Awards Gala in a corseted Rochas design, blush Giorgio Armani stole, Carrera y Carrera earrings, a jeweled miniaudiere and suede Charlotte Olympia platforms.
WHY WE LOVE IT The stylish star embraced the vintage vibe of her dress by complementing it with retro-inspired accessories.
WHY WE LOVE IT The stylish star embraced the vintage vibe of her dress by complementing it with retro-inspired accessories.
Must Reads
Mar 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Alicia Vikander Shows Us How to Master the Color of the Season
Mar 9, 2018 @ 12:00 PM
Jennifer Lopez Teaches Us How to Make Jeans Sexy for Date Night
Mar 8, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Wow! Meghan Markle Wore a $300 J.Crew Coat
Mar 7, 2018 @ 11:30 AM
Cowboy Boots Are Making a Huge Comeback in 2018, Here's Proof
Mar 6, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Kate Middleton's Pearl Earrings Are the Wear-Everywhere Accessory You Need
Mar 5, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Miley Cyrus Shut Down the Oscar After Party in a Must-See Dress
Mar 2, 2018 @ 10:30 AM