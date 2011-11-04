Mar 13, 2018 @ 11:30 AM
Look of the Day
1. Naomi WattsWHAT SHE WORE Naomi Watts hit the AFI Festival screening of J. Edgar in a sequin Stella McCartney gown. Gold Cartier jewelry and embellished sandals completed the look.
WHY WE LOVE IT Daring slits, a plunging neckline and head-to-toe shimmer made for an ultra-sexy ensemble.
2. Lea MicheleWHAT SHE WORE Michele feted Christian Louboutin's book launch in the designer's sky-high heels, a contoured Versus by Versace LWD, Baccarat earrings, a Sethi Couture ring Kotur clutch.
3. Kerry WashingtonWHAT SHE WORE For the Keep a Child Alive Black Ball, Washington chose a peek-a-boo Donna Karan confection accented with an ivory clutch and patent leather pumps.
4. Kristen StewartWHAT SHE WORE Stewart stepped onto The Tonight Show's stage in a strapless Monique Lhuillier cocktail dress and black Jimmy Choo heels.
5. Amber HeardWHAT SHE WORE Heard walked the red carpet at the London premiere of The Rum Diary in a metallic Alessandra Rich column and nude peep-toes.
