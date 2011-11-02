Mar 13, 2018 @ 11:30 AM
Look of the Day
-
November 2, 2011
1. Anne HathawayWHAT SHE WORE Anne Hathaway attended the Princess Grace Foundation Awards in a Valentino dress and satin Christian Louboutin pumps.
WHY WE LOVE IT The actress dazzled in a delicately embroidered ensemble worthy of royalty.
-
November 2, 2011
2. Blake LivelyWHAT SHE WORE Lively departed a Christian Louboutin bash at Barneys New York in the designer's python accessories and a leather Valentino trench.
-
November 2, 2011
3. Selena GomezWHAT SHE WORE Gomez arrived at the Fulfillment Fund benefit in a metallic minidress, gold hoops and T-strap sandals.
-
November 2, 2011
4. Sarah Jessica ParkerWHAT SHE WORE Parker turned heads at the Melbourne I Don't Know How She Does It premiere in a purple Prabal Gurung design, studded clutch and ankle-strap heels.
-
November 2, 2011
5. Kim KardashianWHAT SHE WORE Kardashian layered her high-neck Lisa Ho print dress with a black blazer and added sky-high Louboutins at her Sydney handbag launch.
November 2, 20111 of 5
Anne Hathaway
WHAT SHE WORE Anne Hathaway attended the Princess Grace Foundation Awards in a Valentino dress and satin Christian Louboutin pumps.
WHY WE LOVE IT The actress dazzled in a delicately embroidered ensemble worthy of royalty.
WHY WE LOVE IT The actress dazzled in a delicately embroidered ensemble worthy of royalty.
Must Reads
Mar 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Alicia Vikander Shows Us How to Master the Color of the Season
Mar 9, 2018 @ 12:00 PM
Jennifer Lopez Teaches Us How to Make Jeans Sexy for Date Night
Mar 8, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Wow! Meghan Markle Wore a $300 J.Crew Coat
Mar 7, 2018 @ 11:30 AM
Cowboy Boots Are Making a Huge Comeback in 2018, Here's Proof
Mar 6, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Kate Middleton's Pearl Earrings Are the Wear-Everywhere Accessory You Need
Mar 5, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Miley Cyrus Shut Down the Oscar After Party in a Must-See Dress
Mar 2, 2018 @ 10:30 AM