Mar 13, 2018 @ 11:30 AM
Look of the Day
-
November 1, 2011
1. Amanda SeyfriedWHAT SHE WORE The well-suited actress hit the red carpet in an electric blue ensemble and Sergio Rossi pumps for the London premiere of In Time.
WHY WE LOVE IT Amanda Seyfried shined bright in a chic and affordable H&M design.
-
November 1, 2011
2. Lady GagaWHAT SHE WORE In India, Lady Gaga styled her burgundy ensemble with sky-high Louboutins.
-
November 1, 2011
3. Sarah Jessica ParkerWHAT SHE WORE Parker greeted fans at a Sydney I Don't Know How She Does It press event in a colorful Vera Wang sheath, accented with beads and white pumps.
-
November 1, 2011
4. Nikki ReedWHAT SHE WORE Reed worked an embroidered Alice by Temperley LBD and ruffled booties at the Rome International Film Festival.
-
November 1, 2011
5. Noomi RapaceWHAT SHE WORE The actress arrived at the Rome Film Festival premiere of Babycall in a draped Giambattista Valli column, embellished Christian Louboutin platforms, Bulgari diamonds and the label's enamel clutch.
November 1, 20111 of 5
Amanda Seyfried
WHAT SHE WORE The well-suited actress hit the red carpet in an electric blue ensemble and Sergio Rossi pumps for the London premiere of In Time.
WHY WE LOVE IT Amanda Seyfried shined bright in a chic and affordable H&M design.
WHY WE LOVE IT Amanda Seyfried shined bright in a chic and affordable H&M design.
Must Reads
Mar 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Alicia Vikander Shows Us How to Master the Color of the Season
Mar 9, 2018 @ 12:00 PM
Jennifer Lopez Teaches Us How to Make Jeans Sexy for Date Night
Mar 8, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Wow! Meghan Markle Wore a $300 J.Crew Coat
Mar 7, 2018 @ 11:30 AM
Cowboy Boots Are Making a Huge Comeback in 2018, Here's Proof
Mar 6, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Kate Middleton's Pearl Earrings Are the Wear-Everywhere Accessory You Need
Mar 5, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Miley Cyrus Shut Down the Oscar After Party in a Must-See Dress
Mar 2, 2018 @ 10:30 AM