Look of the Day
1. Nikki ReedWHAT SHE WORE The actress hit the red carpet in a plunging Maria Lucia Hohan gown at the Rome International Film Festival screening of The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 1.
WHY WE LOVE IT Talk about drama! Nikki Reed vamped it up in a seriously sexy design.
2. Kerry WashingtonWHAT SHE WORE Washington arrived at the Susan G. Komen Honoring the Promise benefit in an embroidered Marc Jacobs design that she accented with a beaded clutch, stacked rings and satin peep-toes.
3. America FerreraWHAT SHE WORE Ferrera sizzled in a red Nicole Miller shift and velvet platforms outside London's West End production of Chicago.
4. Maggie GyllenhaalWHAT SHE WORE Gyllenhaal premiered Hysteria at the Rome International Film Festival in a jersey Alexander McQueen column and Bulgari diamonds.
5. Taylor SwiftWHAT SHE WORE In Nashville, Swift launched her fragrance sporting a silk Ted Baker print dress, teardrop danglers and black heels.
