Mar 13, 2018 @ 11:30 AM
Look of the Day
-
October 30, 2011
1. Cat DeeleyWHAT SHE WORE Cat Deeley sparkled at a Chanel bash in a disco-inspired dress that she paired with a suede clutch and strappy sandals.
WHY WE LOVE IT The British blonde did monochromatic right by mixing silver tones and textures.
-
October 30, 2011
2. Elle FanningWHAT SHE WORE The actress topped her ivory miniskirt with a ruffled turtleneck and added an art deco clutch and black pumps at an L.A. Chanel event.
-
October 30, 2011
3. Pippa MiddletonWHAT SHE WORE Middleton hit the pavement en route to her London office in a black ensemble that she layered with a printed scarf and cobalt coat.
-
October 30, 2011
4. Olivia PalermoWHAT SHE WORE At Macy's, Palermo stepped out in a velvet Giambattista Valli for Impulse dress. She teamed the LBD with silver Zara brogues and a sequin Mango bag.
-
October 30, 2011
5. Eva LongoriaWHAT SHE WORE Longoria braved the N.Y.C. rain in a billowy blouse, knee-length skirt and satin stilettos.
October 30, 20111 of 5
Cat Deeley
WHAT SHE WORE Cat Deeley sparkled at a Chanel bash in a disco-inspired dress that she paired with a suede clutch and strappy sandals.
WHY WE LOVE IT The British blonde did monochromatic right by mixing silver tones and textures.
WHY WE LOVE IT The British blonde did monochromatic right by mixing silver tones and textures.
Must Reads
Mar 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Alicia Vikander Shows Us How to Master the Color of the Season
Mar 9, 2018 @ 12:00 PM
Jennifer Lopez Teaches Us How to Make Jeans Sexy for Date Night
Mar 8, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Wow! Meghan Markle Wore a $300 J.Crew Coat
Mar 7, 2018 @ 11:30 AM
Cowboy Boots Are Making a Huge Comeback in 2018, Here's Proof
Mar 6, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Kate Middleton's Pearl Earrings Are the Wear-Everywhere Accessory You Need
Mar 5, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Miley Cyrus Shut Down the Oscar After Party in a Must-See Dress
Mar 2, 2018 @ 10:30 AM