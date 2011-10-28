Mar 13, 2018 @ 11:30 AM
Look of the Day
-
October 28, 2011
1. Jessica BielWHAT SHE WORE Jessica Biel made an entrance the FGI Night of Stars gala in a keyhole Giambattista Valli gown and vintage Fred Leighton diamonds.
WHY WE LOVE IT The actress looked like heaven on earth in an ethereal white confection accented with a feather belt.
-
October 28, 2011
2. Kate BosworthWHAT SHE WORE Bosworth feted Chanel in the label’s embellished button-down, tweed miniskirt, sequin purse and leather lace-ups.
-
October 28, 2011
3. Eva LongoriaWHAT SHE WORE Longoria exited the Good Morning America studio in a strong-shouldered Antonio Berardi LWD and textured peep-toes.
-
October 28, 2011
4. Leelee SobieskiWHAT SHE WORE At the New York FGI bash, Sobieski tucked a Prussian blue Jil Sander blouse into the label’s wool twill skirt.
-
October 28, 2011
5. Sandra BullockWHAT SHE WORE Bullock wrapped a brown diamond Pomellato necklace around her wrist and paired a gold AllSaints shift with a relaxed blazer, pave Irit Design earrings and metallic Jimmy Choo heels and a clutch at the amfAR Inspiration Gala.
October 28, 20111 of 5
Jessica Biel
WHAT SHE WORE Jessica Biel made an entrance the FGI Night of Stars gala in a keyhole Giambattista Valli gown and vintage Fred Leighton diamonds.
WHY WE LOVE IT The actress looked like heaven on earth in an ethereal white confection accented with a feather belt.
WHY WE LOVE IT The actress looked like heaven on earth in an ethereal white confection accented with a feather belt.
Must Reads
Mar 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Alicia Vikander Shows Us How to Master the Color of the Season
Mar 9, 2018 @ 12:00 PM
Jennifer Lopez Teaches Us How to Make Jeans Sexy for Date Night
Mar 8, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Wow! Meghan Markle Wore a $300 J.Crew Coat
Mar 7, 2018 @ 11:30 AM
Cowboy Boots Are Making a Huge Comeback in 2018, Here's Proof
Mar 6, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Kate Middleton's Pearl Earrings Are the Wear-Everywhere Accessory You Need
Mar 5, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Miley Cyrus Shut Down the Oscar After Party in a Must-See Dress
Mar 2, 2018 @ 10:30 AM