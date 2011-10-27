Mar 13, 2018 @ 11:30 AM
Look of the Day
October 27, 2011
1. Heidi KlumWHAT SHE WORE Heidi Klum took the plunge at the TeenNick Halo Awards in a graphic Versace LBD and added ankle-strap Jimmy Choo heels.
WHY WE LOVE IT Check out those curves?and we don?t just mean the green suede design! The supermodel worked her figure in an eye-catching mini.
October 27, 2011
2. Rosie Huntington-WhiteleyWHAT SHE WORE Huntington-Whiteley hosted the Burberry Body bash in the label’s knee-length cocktail dress and satin stilettoes.
October 27, 2011
3. Kate BosworthWHAT SHE WORE In Beverly Hills, Bosworth worked a printed Burberry Prorsum dress, beaded clutch and strappy sandals.
October 27, 2011
4. Lauren ConradWHAT SHE WORE Conrad stepped out for the Autumn Party in a pailette LWD. Gold Dana Rebecca Designs and Kara Ackerman Designs rings, diamond Hellmuth bangles and patent leather peep-toes completed the look.
October 27, 2011
5. Penelope CruzWHAT SHE WORE Cruz suited up in a slim Dolce & Gabbana design at the Rome International Film Festival.
October 27, 2011
