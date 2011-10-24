Mar 13, 2018 @ 11:30 AM
Look of the Day
-
October 24, 2011
1. Zoe SaldanaWHAT SHE WORE Zoe Saldana attended the Gen Art's Fresh Faces In Fashion L.A. event sporting a blush design from Antonio Berardi, Irene Neuwirth jewelry and Giuseppe Zanotti peep-toes.
WHY WE LOVE IT Edgy met feminine in this soft pink sheath with luminous insets and sexy cutouts in the sculptural shoulders.
-
October 24, 2011
2. Salma Hayek PinaultWHAT SHE WORE For the L.A. premiere of Puss in Boots, Hayek Pinault opted for a multi-hued chiffon design from Bottega Veneta.
-
October 24, 2011
3. Freida PintoWHAT SHE WORE Pinto hit the London Film Festival premiere of Trishna in a lavishly beaded black jumpsuit from Ralph Lauren Collection, a diamond Chopard cuff and a deco-inspired box clutch.
-
October 24, 2011
4. Ashley GreeneWHAT SHE WORE Greene kicked off the Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn, Part 1 premieres in Paris working a Givenchy peplum dress with a spiked necklace from the label and barely-there sandals.
-
October 24, 2011
5. Marion CotillardWHAT SHE WORE Cotillard celebrated the Paris debut of Contagion in a Christian Dior print dress and chain-strap coral pumps.
October 24, 2011
