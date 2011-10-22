Mar 13, 2018 @ 11:30 AM
October 22, 2011
1. Lady GagaWHAT SHE WORE Lady Gaga made an N.Y.C. appearance in a Stephane Rolland cape dress, over-the-elbow leather gloves, Brian Atwood sandals and eye-popping jewelry.
WHY WE LOVE IT La Gaga looked every inch a, well, lady in a luxe ensemble topped with a mint-blond bouffant.
October 22, 2011
2. Stacy KeiblerWHAT SHE WORE Keibler attended the London Film Festival screening of The Descendants in a sweeping gown from Maria Lucia Hohan, accented with a Kotur clutch, Le Vian earrings and a ring by Hellmuth.
October 22, 2011
3. Michelle MonaghanWHAT SHE WORE Monaghan paired a short-sleeve sweater with a graphic pencil skirt to celebrate the CFDA Fashion Fund finalists. She accessorized with Irene Neuwirth earrings, a black and white minaudiere and lace-up nude sandals.
October 22, 2011
4. Olivia WildeWHAT SHE WORE For an L.A. event honoring the CFDA Fashion Fund finalists, Wilde topped a delicate lace dress with a crimson Schumacher coat, finishing the look with an Irene Neuwirth cuff and an azure clutch and peep-toes.
October 22, 2011
5. Jennifer HudsonWHAT SHE WORE Hudson hit the Saks Fifth Avenue Key to the Cure dinner in an Elie Tahari print dress and platform peep-toes.
