Mar 13, 2018 @ 11:30 AM
Look of the Day
October 21, 2011
1. Amanda SeyfriedWHAT SHE WORE For the Los Angeles premiere of In Time, Amanda Seyfried belted a fresh design from Prabal Gurung's Spring 2012 collection and added gem-studded bracelets and glittery Jimmy Choos.
WHY WE LOVE IT An otherworldly floral print made this dress a stylish standout-just like Seyfried herself.
October 21, 2011
2. Olivia WildeWHAT SHE WORE Wilde walked the red carpet at the L.A. premiere of In Time in a Yigal Azrouel silk crepe gown accented with gold bangles from BaubleBar and Ippolita, Lucifer Vir Honestus earrings, an animal-print Alexander McQueen clutch and strappy sandals.
October 21, 2011
3. Kate BosworthWHAT SHE WORE Bosworth chose a bold two-piece design from Proenza Schouler in which to celebrate the CFDA Vogue Fashion Fund finalists. She finished the colorblock look with all-black accessories.
October 21, 2011
4. Diane KrugerWHAT SHE WORE Kruger hit the Paris debut of Special Forces in an embellished Chanel suit over leather leggings and boots.
October 21, 2011
5. Camilla BelleWHAT SHE WORE Belle attended the Moscow Salvatore Ferragamo show in a flapper-inspired fringed dress accessorized with a matching minaudiere and cap-toe pumps, all from the label.
