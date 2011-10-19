Mar 13, 2018 @ 11:30 AM
Look of the Day
-
October 19, 2011
1. Rosie Huntington-WhiteleyWHAT SHE WORE Rosie Huntington-Whiteley smoldered in a corseted Richard Nicoll design and satin Salvatore Ferragamo pumps at Vertu's latest launch.
WHY WE LOVE IT The model looked nothing short of flawless in a sexy, curve-hugging dress. Tousled waves and midnight blue heels played up the sultry vibe.
-
October 19, 2011
2. Zoe SaldanaWHAT SHE WORE Saldana hosted a Motorola bash in a billowy Barbara Bui ensemble and ankle-strap Pierre Hardy heels.
-
October 19, 2011
3. Kim KardashianWHAT SHE WORE Kardashian looked red hot at the Game Changers Awards in a scarlet Roland Mouret mermaid gown, gold statement earrings and a crystal-studded clutch.
-
October 19, 2011
4. Felicity JonesWHAT SHE WORE For the N.Y.C. premiere of Like Crazy, the actress accessorized her organza Dolce & Gabbana dress with the label's ruby earrings and black Brian Atwood stilettos.
-
October 19, 2011
5. Emma RobertsWHAT SHE WORE Roberts sparkled at the Swarovski Crystallized Brazilian Style event in a bronze minidress, glittering jewels and patent leather sandals.
October 19, 20111 of 5
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley
WHAT SHE WORE Rosie Huntington-Whiteley smoldered in a corseted Richard Nicoll design and satin Salvatore Ferragamo pumps at Vertu's latest launch.
WHY WE LOVE IT The model looked nothing short of flawless in a sexy, curve-hugging dress. Tousled waves and midnight blue heels played up the sultry vibe.
WHY WE LOVE IT The model looked nothing short of flawless in a sexy, curve-hugging dress. Tousled waves and midnight blue heels played up the sultry vibe.
Must Reads
Mar 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Alicia Vikander Shows Us How to Master the Color of the Season
Mar 9, 2018 @ 12:00 PM
Jennifer Lopez Teaches Us How to Make Jeans Sexy for Date Night
Mar 8, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Wow! Meghan Markle Wore a $300 J.Crew Coat
Mar 7, 2018 @ 11:30 AM
Cowboy Boots Are Making a Huge Comeback in 2018, Here's Proof
Mar 6, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Kate Middleton's Pearl Earrings Are the Wear-Everywhere Accessory You Need
Mar 5, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Miley Cyrus Shut Down the Oscar After Party in a Must-See Dress
Mar 2, 2018 @ 10:30 AM