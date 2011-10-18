Mar 13, 2018 @ 11:30 AM
Look of the Day
October 18, 2011
1. Freida PintoWHAT SHE WORE For the Women in Hollywood event in L.A., Freida Pinto styled a white Calvin Klein Collection halter dress with a colorful statement necklace and strappy sandals.
WHY WE LOVE IT The actress pumped up the volume on her minimalist design with eye-catching accessories.
October 18, 2011
2. Reese WitherspoonWHAT SHE WORE Witherspoon attended the Women in Hollywood event in a slim Bocanegra suit and lace blouse. Irene Neuwirth danglers and peep-toe Louboutins finished the look.
October 18, 2011
3. Demi MooreWHAT SHE WORE Moore arrived at the Margin Call premiere in a taffeta Zac Posen dress, Neil Lane jewels and velvet Brian Atwood pumps.
October 18, 2011
4. Jennifer AnistonWHAT SHE WORE At the Women in Hollywood event, Aniston took the plunge in a sequin Kaufmanfranco minidress accessorized with a stingray Salvatore Ferragamo clutch, Fred Leighton diamonds and silver Balenciaga stilettos.
October 18, 2011
5. Elizabeth OlsenWHAT SHE WORE For a screening of Martha Marcy May Marlene, Olsen topped a blue print skirt and blouse with a leather jacket and added patent leather booties.
Freida Pinto
