Mar 13, 2018 @ 11:30 AM
Look of the Day
October 17, 2011
1. Kim KardashianWHAT SHE WORE Kim Kardashian brought the heat to the Dubai Mall with a scarlet column and sky-high pumps.
WHY WE LOVE IT The red hot beauty showcased her upper body in an embellished, off-the-shoulder design.
October 17, 2011
2. Kate BeckinsaleWHAT SHE WORE Beckinsale stepped onstage at the Scream Awards in a strong-shouldered Julien Macdonald LWD and black stilettos.
October 17, 2011
3. Nicole RichieWHAT SHE WORE Richie attended the Environmental Media Awards in a ruffled Keepsake minidress accented with gold Neil Lane jewelry, a leather House of Harlow 1960 box clutch and studded Louboutins.
October 17, 2011
4. Chloe MoretzWHAT SHE WORE Moretz paired a lacy Dolce & Gabbana cocktail dress with ankle-strap heels for Spike TV's Scream Awards.
October 17, 2011
5. Sofia VergaraWHAT SHE WORE Vergara hit the A Decade of Difference Gala in a formfitting Rachel Roy sheath accessorized with sapphire Sutra earrings, a gold Carrera y Carrera ring, diamond Pomellato bangles, an oversize clutch and satin peep-toes.
October 17, 20111 of 5
Kim Kardashian
