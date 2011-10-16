Mar 13, 2018 @ 11:30 AM
Look of the Day
-
October 16, 2011
1. Nicole RichieWHAT SHE WORE Nicole Richie stepped out for the FFANY Shoes On Sale event in leopard print booties and an asymetrical Helmut Lang dress.
WHY WE LOVE IT The stylish star put her best foot forward in a standout pair that complemented her minimalist black design.
-
October 16, 2011
2. Elle FanningWHAT SHE WORE The actress paired a leopard print design with leather platforms at a Douglas Kirkland photo exhibition.
-
October 16, 2011
3. Kim KardashianWHAT SHE WORE In Dubai, Kardashian added leather Louboutins to bright, colorblocked L'Wren Scott separates.
-
October 16, 2011
4. Kristen BellWHAT SHE WORE Bell sweetened up the Style and Beauty For The Planet launch in a ruched Tibi minidress. An ivory box clutch and metallic pumps completed the look.
-
October 16, 2011
5. BeyonceWHAT SHE WORE Beyonce hit the streets of N.Y.C. in a tribal print maxidress and sky-high stilettos.
October 16, 20111 of 5
Nicole Richie
WHAT SHE WORE Nicole Richie stepped out for the FFANY Shoes On Sale event in leopard print booties and an asymetrical Helmut Lang dress.
WHY WE LOVE IT The stylish star put her best foot forward in a standout pair that complemented her minimalist black design.
WHY WE LOVE IT The stylish star put her best foot forward in a standout pair that complemented her minimalist black design.
Must Reads
Mar 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Alicia Vikander Shows Us How to Master the Color of the Season
Mar 9, 2018 @ 12:00 PM
Jennifer Lopez Teaches Us How to Make Jeans Sexy for Date Night
Mar 8, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Wow! Meghan Markle Wore a $300 J.Crew Coat
Mar 7, 2018 @ 11:30 AM
Cowboy Boots Are Making a Huge Comeback in 2018, Here's Proof
Mar 6, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Kate Middleton's Pearl Earrings Are the Wear-Everywhere Accessory You Need
Mar 5, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Miley Cyrus Shut Down the Oscar After Party in a Must-See Dress
Mar 2, 2018 @ 10:30 AM