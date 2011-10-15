Mar 13, 2018 @ 11:30 AM
Look of the Day
October 15, 2011
1. Kim KardashianWHAT SHE WORE The newlywed exited her N.Y.C. hotel in a taupe halter dress, jeweled Alexander McQueen clutch and patent leather Louboutins.
WHY WE LOVE IT Kim Kardashian looked perfectly polished in a chic neutral ensemble. Bold gold accessories complemented the warm tones of the star's fitted design.
October 15, 2011
2. Kirsten DunstWHAT SHE WORE Dunst shopped in a purple shift accessorized with a convertible tote and ballet flats.
October 15, 2011
3. Nicole RichieWHAT SHE WORE Richie exited an L.A. salon in a head-to-toe black ensemble including Navajo-inspired Isabel Marant jeans and leather Givenchy accessories.
October 15, 2011
4. Amber HeardWHAT SHE WORE Heard styled her ruffled LWD with a satin clutch and sandals for a Giorgio Armani dinner.
October 15, 2011
5. Kate MossWHAT SHE WORE For Paul McCartney's wedding, Moss sparkled in a structured minidress, diamond jewelry and black Christian Louboutin stilettos.
