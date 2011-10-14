Mar 13, 2018 @ 11:30 AM
Look of the Day
-
October 14, 2011
1. Pippa MiddletonWHAT SHE WORE Pippa Middleton hit the dance floor at the Too Many Women fete in a silk Project D column and gold miniaudiere.
WHY WE LOVE IT You don't have to show a lot of skin to look sexy! Once again, the Brit It Girl wowed in a curve-hugging gown.
-
October 14, 2011
2. Rose ByrneWHAT SHE WORE At CAA's Young Hollywood Party, Byrne layered a lacy LWD with a red crossbody bag and added nude pumps.
-
October 14, 2011
3. Sienna MillerWHAT SHE WORE Miller dined at a Breakthrough Breast Cancer benefit in a plumed Matthew Williamson shift and metallic accessories.
-
October 14, 2011
4. Freida PintoWHAT SHE WORE Pinto struck a pose at a London Calvin Klein Collection bash in the label's paneled design, roll clutch and platform sandals.
-
October 14, 2011
5. Taylor SwiftWHAT SHE WORE Swift launched her fragrance at Macy's in a striped cocktail dress by Tracy Reese. Vintage House of Lavande jewels and suede peep-toes completed the look.
October 14, 20111 of 5
