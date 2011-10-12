Mar 13, 2018 @ 11:30 AM
Look of the Day
October 12, 2011
1. Jessica AlbaWHAT SHE WORE Jessica Alba suited up in black J Brand corduroys, a white blazer and gold accessories at a Giorgio Armani dinner.
WHY WE LOVE IT Less than two months after giving birth, the actress was one hot mama in a chic menswear-inspired design.
October 12, 2011
2. Elizabeth OlsenWHAT SHE WORE Olsen arrived at the New York Film Festival premiere of Martha Marcy May Marlene in a ruffled Alexander McQueen halter dress accessorized with the label's metallic miniaudiere and jeweled platforms.
October 12, 2011
3. Zoe SaldanaWHAT SHE WORE For the opening of Chicago's PUBLIC hotel, Saldana styled a cropped blazer with wide-leg trousers and a satin box clutch.
October 12, 2011
4. Emma StoneWHAT SHE WORE Stone hit a Giorgio Armani bash in the designer's striped dress, Jack Vartanian jewelry and patent leather pumps.
October 12, 2011
5. Camilla BelleWHAT SHE WORE Belle attended a Giorgio Armani event in a beaded ensemble, diamond earrings and peep-toe booties.
October 12, 2011
