Mar 13, 2018 @ 11:30 AM
Look of the Day
-
October 11, 2011
1. Zoe SaldanaWHAT SHE WORE Zoe Saldana spent the day at the Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic in a button-down Jason Wu print dress that she accented with teardrop Ippolita earrings, a Jack Vartanian serpent ring and patent leather Brian Atwood heels.
WHY WE LOVE IT Check out those stems! The actress showed off a shapely pair in a sheer chiffon style and leg-elongating nude stilettos.
-
October 11, 2011
2. Michelle WilliamsWHAT SHE WORE Williams took the plunge at the N.Y.C. premiere of My Week with Marilyn in a lacy Christian Dior gown.
-
October 11, 2011
3. Camilla BelleWHAT SHE WORE Belle watched the Veuve Clicquot polo match in a floral Ralph Lauren dress, the designer's leather platforms and a Jessica Quirk for Loft bracelet.
-
October 11, 2011
4. Emma StoneWHAT SHE WORE Stone walked the red carpet at the Hamburg Film Festival premiere of The Help in a draped Lanvin column, the label's silk clutch, Dana Rebecca Designs earrings and a Melinda Maria ring.
-
October 11, 2011
5. Jaime KingWHAT SHE WORE King styled a beaded Jason Wu cocktail dress with gladiator sandals at the Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic.
October 11, 20111 of 5
