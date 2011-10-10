Mar 13, 2018 @ 11:30 AM
Look of the Day
October 10, 2011
1. Kim KardashianWHAT SHE WORE Kim Kardashian hit the town in a houndstooth Ferragamo dress, black clutch and pointy-toe Casadei pumps.
WHY WE LOVE IT The reality star stole the spotlight in a bold print and sexy scarlet lips.
October 10, 2011
2. Rachel BilsonWHAT SHE WORE Bilson exited the Late Night with Jimmy Fallon studios in a belted Topshop print dress, black Vanessa Bruno blazer and suede mary janes from her ShoeMint collection.
October 10, 2011
3. Gwen StefaniWHAT SHE WORE Stefani took a London stroll in a crisp button-down, skinny pants and black peep-toes.
October 10, 2011
4. Gwyneth PaltrowWHAT SHE WORE Paltrow feted the reopening of Mayfair's The Arts Club in a short-sleeve LBD and leather Camilla Skovgaard booties.
October 10, 2011
5. Kate MossWHAT SHE WORE Moss headed to Louis Vuitton's Paris headquarters in a floral blazer, cropped pants and black accessories.
October 10, 2011
