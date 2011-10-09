Mar 13, 2018 @ 11:30 AM
Look of the Day
October 9, 2011
1. Sarah Jessica ParkerWHAT SHE WORE Sarah Jessica Parker attended a Washington D.C. Human Rights Campaign event in a strapless cocktail dress and jeweled kitten heels.
WHY WE LOVE IT A hint of tulle and sparkling accessories added red-carpet flair to the actress's tartan design.
October 9, 2011
2. Salma Hayek PinaultWHAT SHE WORE Hayek Pinault viewed the Spring Alexander McQueen collection in a salmon design that she paired with black and gold accessories.
October 9, 2011
3. Michelle MonaghanWHAT SHE WORE Monaghan sparkled in an embroidered Marchesa confection, silver box clutch and satin sandals at the Whitney gala.
October 9, 2011
4. Alexa ChungWHAT SHE WORE Chung hit the Miu Miu fashion show in a striped jumper and ruffled blouse. A studded Valentino clutch, Chopard jewelry and satin pumps completed the look.
October 9, 2011
5. Elizabeth OlsenWHAT SHE WORE The actress styled a printed Erdem pencil skirt with a black Acne tee, round-toe Carven heels, Chanel jewels and an A/X Armani Exchange watch at an N.Y.C. dinner.
