Mar 13, 2018 @ 11:30 AM
Look of the Day
-
October 6, 2011
1. Emma StoneWHAT SHE WORE At the London premiere of The Help, the actress stood out in a billowy Luca Luca polka-dot gown, crystal House of Lavande drop earrings and patent leather Brian Atwood peep-toes.
WHY WE LOVE IT Spotted: Emma Stone embracing her playful side in fall's It print!
-
October 6, 2011
2. Hailee SteinfeldWHAT SHE WORE Steinfeld represented Miu Miu at Paris Fashion Week in the label's silk faille dress, chain-strap purse and nude heels.
-
October 6, 2011
3. Uma ThurmanWHAT SHE WORE For the Louis Vuitton runway show, Thurman chose a cutout ensemble, diamond Chopard earrings, a structured tote and suede sandals.
-
October 6, 2011
4. Nicole RichieWHAT SHE WORE Richie sat front row at the spring Louis Vuitton show in a bright minidress and sky-high pumps.
-
October 6, 2011
5. Olivia PalermoWHAT SHE WORE Palermo took in the Giambattista Valli runway show in the designer's plumed shift and added cat-eye shades, a satin Marchesa bag and black stilettos.
