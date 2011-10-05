Mar 13, 2018 @ 11:30 AM
Look of the Day
October 5, 2011
1. Jessica BielWHAT SHE WORE Jessica Biel made her way to the spring Valentino show in a gathered sheath, tailored coat and seafoam green accessories.
WHY WE LOVE IT Simply stunning! The actress proved that less is more in chic pastel separates.
October 5, 2011
2. Kirsten DunstWHAT SHE WORE Dunst celebrated the launch of Bulgari's Le Gemme eyewear collection in a belted Derek Lam column that she paired with the jewelry brand's gold danglers and satin clutch.
October 5, 2011
3. Clemence PoesyWHAT SHE WORE Poesy viewed the Chanel runway show in a polka-dot confection, clutch and peep-toe wedges.
October 5, 2011
4. Kim KardashianWHAT SHE WORE Kadashian paired a contoured Camilla and Marc LWD with a bib necklace and mesh pumps in L.A.
October 5, 2011
5. Gwen StefaniWHAT SHE WORE At the book release of Made In Sicily, Stefani topped a black ensemble with a cropped blazer.
