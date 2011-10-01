Mar 13, 2018 @ 11:30 AM
Look of the Day
October 1, 2011
1. Catherine MiddletonWHAT SHE WORE Catherine Middleton made a royal appearance in a felt Amanda Wakeley LWD and nude pumps.
WHY WE LOVE IT The Duchess of Cambridge looked perfectly polished in a chic neutral ensemble.
October 1, 2011
2. Rosie Huntington-WhiteleyWHAT SHE WORE Huntington-Whiteley exited a Beverly Hills eatery in a furry Isabel Marant vest, Burberry aviators, skinny denim, a textured Alexander Wang tote and gray booties.
October 1, 2011
3. Bar RefaeliWHAT SHE WORE Refaeli arrived for the Emporio Armani fashion show in an asymmetrical sheath. A wide cuff, black clutch and strappy sandals completed the look.
October 1, 2011
4. Miranda KerrWHAT SHE WORE Kerr prepped for the Christian Dior runway in a white tee and leather shorts accessorized with a Miu Miu crossbody and cap-toe pumps.
October 1, 2011
5. Jordana BrewsterWHAT SHE WORE Brewster lunched in a polka-dot sweater, cuffed jeans and Tory Burch wedges.
