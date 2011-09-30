Mar 13, 2018 @ 11:30 AM
Look of the Day
-
September 30, 2011
1. Leighton MeesterWHAT SHE WORE Leighton Meester arrived for the Christian Dior runway show in a tiered LWD, quilted purse and leather Louis Vuitton pumps.
WHY WE LOVE IT How pretty! The actress went ultra-feminine in a ruffled dress and ladylike accessories.
-
September 30, 2011
2. Jaime KingWHAT SHE WORE King styled a bow blouse and pleated skirt with oxfords at Hollywood's Sunset Tower.
-
September 30, 2011
3. Kirsten DunstWHAT SHE WORE Dunst sat for a BBC radio interview in crisp separates, a patent leather clutch and heeled loafers.
-
September 30, 2011
4. Kate WinsletWHAT SHE WORE In China, Winslet attended a Longines press event in a zipper-accented LBD and ruched peep-toes.
-
September 30, 2011
5. Rachel ZoeWHAT SHE WORE Zoe viewed the spring Christian Dior collection in a belted maxidress, chain-strap bag and platform sandals.
September 30, 20111 of 5
Leighton Meester
WHAT SHE WORE Leighton Meester arrived for the Christian Dior runway show in a tiered LWD, quilted purse and leather Louis Vuitton pumps.
WHY WE LOVE IT How pretty! The actress went ultra-feminine in a ruffled dress and ladylike accessories.
WHY WE LOVE IT How pretty! The actress went ultra-feminine in a ruffled dress and ladylike accessories.
Must Reads
Mar 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Alicia Vikander Shows Us How to Master the Color of the Season
Mar 9, 2018 @ 12:00 PM
Jennifer Lopez Teaches Us How to Make Jeans Sexy for Date Night
Mar 8, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Wow! Meghan Markle Wore a $300 J.Crew Coat
Mar 7, 2018 @ 11:30 AM
Cowboy Boots Are Making a Huge Comeback in 2018, Here's Proof
Mar 6, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Kate Middleton's Pearl Earrings Are the Wear-Everywhere Accessory You Need
Mar 5, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Miley Cyrus Shut Down the Oscar After Party in a Must-See Dress
Mar 2, 2018 @ 10:30 AM