Mar 13, 2018 @ 11:30 AM
Look of the Day
-
September 29, 2011
1. Kirsten DunstWHAT SHE WORE Kirsten Dunst attended the London premiere of Melancholia in a '50s-inspired organza Honor dress and Nicholas Kirkwood pumps.
WHY WE LOVE IT The actress's feminine look was a subtle play on patterns, mixing a sheer paisley print with shimmering spotted heels.
-
September 29, 2011
2. Heidi KlumWHAT SHE WORE Klum launched her Shine fragrance in Hollywood sporting a curve-hugging Thomas Wylde dress and two-tone sandals.
-
September 29, 2011
3. Miranda KerrWHAT SHE WORE Kerr made the Paris Fashion Week rounds in a sheer tee and leather mini accessorized with towering patent pumps and a chain-strap bag.
-
September 29, 2011
4. Kate MaraWHAT SHE WORE Mara hit the L.A. Ides of March premiere in a paillette-studded crochet shift, platform pumps and a lurex clutch, all from Prada.
-
September 29, 2011
5. Chloe MoretzWHAT SHE WORE For the L.A. premiere of Cirque du Soleil's Iris, Moretz toughened up a pair of Stella McCartney lace leggings with a motorcycle jacket.
September 29, 20111 of 5
Kirsten Dunst
WHAT SHE WORE Kirsten Dunst attended the London premiere of Melancholia in a '50s-inspired organza Honor dress and Nicholas Kirkwood pumps.
WHY WE LOVE IT The actress's feminine look was a subtle play on patterns, mixing a sheer paisley print with shimmering spotted heels.
WHY WE LOVE IT The actress's feminine look was a subtle play on patterns, mixing a sheer paisley print with shimmering spotted heels.
Must Reads
Mar 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Alicia Vikander Shows Us How to Master the Color of the Season
Mar 9, 2018 @ 12:00 PM
Jennifer Lopez Teaches Us How to Make Jeans Sexy for Date Night
Mar 8, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Wow! Meghan Markle Wore a $300 J.Crew Coat
Mar 7, 2018 @ 11:30 AM
Cowboy Boots Are Making a Huge Comeback in 2018, Here's Proof
Mar 6, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Kate Middleton's Pearl Earrings Are the Wear-Everywhere Accessory You Need
Mar 5, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Miley Cyrus Shut Down the Oscar After Party in a Must-See Dress
Mar 2, 2018 @ 10:30 AM