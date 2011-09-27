Mar 13, 2018 @ 11:30 AM
Look of the Day
September 27, 2011
1. Camilla BelleWHAT SHE WORE Camilla Belle hit the opening gala of Florence's Gucci Museum in the label's beaded shift and ankle-strap heels.
WHY WE LOVE IT The actress looked like a million bucks in a rich black and gold ensemble.
September 27, 2011
2. Anna PaquinWHAT SHE WORE Paquin celebrated at the Point Honors gala in a hot pink Prabal Gurung dress that she accessorized with crystal Alexis Bittar drop earrings, a satin Judith Leiber belt, geometric clutch and black heels.
September 27, 2011
3. Demi MooreWHAT SHE WORE Moore screened Five in an embroidered Chanel LBD, black Roger Vivier clutch and patent leather Louboutins.
September 27, 2011
4. Leelee SobieskiWHAT SHE WORE Sobieski took in an opening night show at the Metropolitan Opera House in a silk-jacquard Mary Katrantzou design and black booties.
September 27, 2011
5. Jennifer AnistonWHAT SHE WORE Aniston walked the blue carpet in a menswear-inspired Dolce & Gabbana ensemble and chain-strap bag at the N.Y.C. Five premiere.
