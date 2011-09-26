Mar 13, 2018 @ 11:30 AM
Look of the Day
September 26, 2011
1. Scarlett JohanssonWHAT SHE WORE Scarlett Johansson sat front row at the Dolce & Gabbana runway show in the label's blush sheath, onyx earrings and paillete heels.
WHY WE LOVE IT The always-sexy star amped up her lingerie-inspired design with red hot lips and sultry waves.
September 26, 2011
2. Hailee SteinfeldWHAT SHE WORE Steinfeld accented her striped Versace design with bright yellow Jimmy Choo accessories at Coach's Young Hollywood party.
September 26, 2011
3. Demi MooreWHAT SHE WORE Moore dined at Variety's Power of Women luncheon in a cream Victoria Beckham dress. Brown diamond Pomellato hoops, a leather Roger Vivier clutch and snakeskin platforms completed the look.
September 26, 2011
4. Heidi KlumWHAT SHE WORE Klum attended the Versace fashion show in the label's military-inspired LBD and ankle-strap sandals.
September 26, 2011
5. Olivia WildeWHAT SHE WORE In Beverly Hills, Wilde added suede pumps to her lace-accented LWD at Variety’s Power of Women event.
