Look of the Day
September 23, 2011
1. BeyonceEVENT: The Beyonce Pulse Fragrance Launch
DESIGNER: Lanvin
WHY WE LOVE IT: The mom-to-be enhanced her maternity glow with a sparkling jeweled neckline and ethereal feather embellishments.
September 23, 2011
2. Minka KellyWHAT SHE WORE Kelly sat down with David Letterman in a silver sheath, hammered Joan Hornig cuff and patent leather heels.
September 23, 2011
3. Naomi WattsWHAT SHE WORE Watts suited up for the New York City Ballet Fall Gala in a three-piece Stella McCartney ensemble. A structured clutch and gold jewelry completed the look.
September 23, 2011
4. Liv TylerWHAT SHE WORE Tyler supported the New York City Ballet in a tulle Stella McCartney confection, green danglers and satin sandals.
September 23, 2011
5. Sarah Jessica ParkerWHAT SHE WORE Parker arrived at Lincoln Center in a lace Stella McCartney LWD, stacked bangles, a chain-strap purse and suede pumps.
