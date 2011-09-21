Mar 13, 2018 @ 11:30 AM
Look of the Day
September 21, 2011
1. Lea MicheleWHAT SHE WORE Lea Michele brightened up a Michael Kors benefit in the designer's brocade dress and mirror platforms. An envelope clutch and a platinum Melinda Maria ring completed the look.
WHY WE LOVE IT After heating up the Emmy Awards in a sultry scarlet gown, the Glee actress got girly with a peppy fuchsia minidress.
September 21, 2011
2. Leighton MeesterWHAT SHE WORE Meester helped launch HTC's newest smartphone in a long-sleeve Marios Schwab print dress and beaded Burberry Prorsum sandals.
September 21, 2011
3. Rosie Huntington-WhiteleyWHAT SHE WORE Huntington-Whiteley sat front row at the Burberry runway show in the label's bright leather trench over a brown and black ensemble.
September 21, 2011
4. Hailee SteinfeldWHAT SHE WORE Steinfeld vamped it up at the Hollywood Hard Rock Cafe in Carven patent leather shorts and an accordion collar blouse that she accessorized with a silver clutch and Nicholas Kirkwood lace-ups.
September 21, 2011
5. Charlize TheronWHAT SHE WORE At HTC Serves Up N.Y.C., Theron added a frame clutch and studded gladiators to a billowy jade Chloe tunic.
