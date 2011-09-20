Mar 13, 2018 @ 11:30 AM
Look of the Day
September 20, 2011
1. Sienna MillerWHAT SHE WORE The British actress walked the black carpet at London's Moet and Chandon Etoile Award event in a beaded Christian Dior gown.
WHY WE LOVE IT The girl knows how to accessorize! Sienna Miller embraced the vintage style of her slinky column with eclectic statement pieces including teardrop earrings and a cluster pearl bracelet.
September 20, 2011
2. Pippa MiddletonWHAT SHE WORE Middleton viewed the spring Temperley London collection in the label's silk sheath and black booties.
September 20, 2011
3. Cate BlanchettWHAT SHE WORE In Singapore, Blanchett styled a textured Louis Vuitton LBD with ladylike accessories.
September 20, 2011
4. Kristen StewartWHAT SHE WORE Stewart arrived at the Mulberry London Fashion Week bash in a tweed bomber over a white tee and cuffed denim.
September 20, 2011
5. Rosie Huntington-WhiteleyWHAT SHE WORE Huntington-Whiteley took the plunge at the Moet & Chandon Etoile Award gala in a long-sleeve gown accented with a fur stole, black clutch, Chopard diamonds and embellished Louboutins.
September 20, 20111 of 5
