Mar 13, 2018 @ 11:30 AM
Look of the Day
-
September 19, 2011
1. Kate WinsletWHAT SHE WORE Kate Winslet added a Roger Vivier clutch and Cartier diamonds to her formfitting Elie Saab gown.
WHY WE LOVE IT A sexy silhouette and a hot shade made this sleek gown worthy of a winner!
-
September 19, 2011
2. Amy PoehlerWHAT SHE WORE Poehler celebrated her nomination in a sleek cobalt Peter Som gown accessorized with Martin Katz gems and a Judith Leiber clutch.
-
September 19, 2011
3. Gwyneth PaltrowWHAT SHE WORE Paltrow stole the spotlight in a skin-baring Emilio Pucci design, Roger Vivier sandals and Neil Lane jewelry.
-
September 19, 2011
4. Minka KellyWHAT SHE WORE The new Charlie's Angels lead chose an elegant lace Christian Dior column, Barbara Bui sandals and Tiffany & Co. jewels.
-
September 19, 2011
5. Sofia VergaraWHAT SHE WORE Vergara flaunted her curves in a Vera Wang gown and Colombian emerald chandeliers.
September 19, 20111 of 5
Kate Winslet
WHAT SHE WORE Kate Winslet added a Roger Vivier clutch and Cartier diamonds to her formfitting Elie Saab gown.
WHY WE LOVE IT A sexy silhouette and a hot shade made this sleek gown worthy of a winner!
WHY WE LOVE IT A sexy silhouette and a hot shade made this sleek gown worthy of a winner!
Must Reads
Mar 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Alicia Vikander Shows Us How to Master the Color of the Season
Mar 9, 2018 @ 12:00 PM
Jennifer Lopez Teaches Us How to Make Jeans Sexy for Date Night
Mar 8, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Wow! Meghan Markle Wore a $300 J.Crew Coat
Mar 7, 2018 @ 11:30 AM
Cowboy Boots Are Making a Huge Comeback in 2018, Here's Proof
Mar 6, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Kate Middleton's Pearl Earrings Are the Wear-Everywhere Accessory You Need
Mar 5, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Miley Cyrus Shut Down the Oscar After Party in a Must-See Dress
Mar 2, 2018 @ 10:30 AM