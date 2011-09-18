Mar 13, 2018 @ 11:30 AM
Look of the Day
September 18, 2011
1. Kate MossWHAT SHE WORE Kate Moss launched her new Rimmel lipstick collection in London sporting low-slung trousers, a slouchy jersey top and cap-toe pumps.
WHY WE LOVE IT The super-cool supermodel drew all eyes to her famous lips by wearing crimson lippy with head-to-toe neutrals.
September 18, 2011
2. Olivia PalermoWHAT SHE WORE Palermo attended the Toni & Guy show in a slouchy cardigan layered over a drapy persimmon blouse and burgundy leather leggings.
September 18, 2011
3. Rachel ZoeWHAT SHE WORE At a New York Fashion Week after-party, the designer/stylist glittered in a peplum skirt and long-sleeved tee from Marc Jacobs.
September 18, 2011
4. Victoria BeckhamWHAT SHE WORE Beckham made the fashion rounds in platform Louboutins and a blush pink dress from her own collection.
September 18, 2011
5. Jessica ChastainWHAT SHE WORE For the Toronto International Film Festival premiere of Take Shelter, Chastain chose a backless Louis Vuitton jumpsuit.
