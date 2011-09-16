Mar 13, 2018 @ 11:30 AM
Look of the Day
September 16, 2011
1. Selena GomezWHAT SHE WORE Selena Gomez paired a shimmering tee with a suede mini for the Los Angeles premiere of Abduction.
WHY WE LOVE IT Textured black separates proved an edgy alternative to an LBD.
September 16, 2011
2. Naomi WattsWHAT SHE WORE Watts looked sultry at the Calvin Klein Collection dinner in a backless white gown from the label.
September 16, 2011
3. Kate MossWHAT SHE WORE Moss celebrated her collaboration with Rimmel cosmetics in a rhinestone-trimmed strapless minidress.
September 16, 2011
4. Dakota FanningWHAT SHE WORE Fanning launched her Oh, Lola! by Marc Jacobs fragrance campaign in a floral dress from the designer.
September 16, 2011
5. Kate BosworthWHAT SHE WORE Bosworth attended the Cinema Society premiere of Straw Dogs in a formfitting beaded dress and matching pointy-toe pumps.
