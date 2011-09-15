Mar 13, 2018 @ 11:30 AM
Look of the Day
-
September 15, 2011
1. Zoe SaldanaWHAT SHE WORE For the Michael Kors show, Saldana paid tribute to the designer in his cashmere bodysuit and pencil skirt, accessorized with a skinny belt and an oversize clutch.
WHY WE LOVE IT Sleek lines and an impeccable fit made this monochromatic ensemble a spotlight-stealer.
-
September 15, 2011
2. Rachel WeiszWHAT SHE WORE Weisz made a Toronto International Film Festival appearance in a fierce Giambattista Valli sheath and Jimmy Choo pumps.
-
September 15, 2011
3. Jennifer HudsonWHAT SHE WORE For the Self Women Do Good Awards, Hudson added sexy ankle-strap platforms and loads of diamante sparkle to her little red dress.
-
September 15, 2011
4. Rosie Huntington-WhiteleyWHAT SHE WORE Huntington-Whiteley sat front row at the Michael Kors show in a head-to-toe beige look from the designer.
-
September 15, 2011
5. Alexa ChungWHAT SHE WORE Chung attended the Proenza Schouler show in a bouffant print dress layered over a long-sleeve tee.
