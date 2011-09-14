Mar 13, 2018 @ 11:30 AM
Look of the Day
-
September 14, 2011
1. BeyonceWHAT SHE WORE Beyonce showed some skin in a leather-topped Michael Kors dress and crystal miniaudiere while out in N.Y.C.
WHY WE LOVE IT A baby bump isn't slowing down this hot mama! The singer displayed her sultry maternity style in a cutout ensemble.
-
September 14, 2011
2. Taylor SwiftWHAT SHE WORE Swift viewed the spring Rodarte collection in the label's lace blouse, quilted leather belt and cream skirt. Platform heels and gold jewelry completed the look.
-
September 14, 2011
3. Emma RobertsWHAT SHE WORE At N.Y.C.'s Stone Rose Lounge, Roberts chose a leopard print Marchesa cocktail dress, accented with taupe Brian Atwood pumps, a gold box clutch and a cocktail ring from Yasmin & Jazmin.
-
September 14, 2011
4. Jessica BielWHAT SHE WORE Biel strolled Toronto in a white bow blouse that she styled with tortoiseshell shades, Paige Denim flares, a studded hobo and flat sandals.
-
September 14, 2011
5. Dakota FanningWHAT SHE WORE Fanning sat front row at the Rodarte show in the label's embroidered gauze dress and strappy sandals.
September 14, 20111 of 5
Beyonce
WHAT SHE WORE Beyonce showed some skin in a leather-topped Michael Kors dress and crystal miniaudiere while out in N.Y.C.
WHY WE LOVE IT A baby bump isn't slowing down this hot mama! The singer displayed her sultry maternity style in a cutout ensemble.
WHY WE LOVE IT A baby bump isn't slowing down this hot mama! The singer displayed her sultry maternity style in a cutout ensemble.
Must Reads
Mar 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Alicia Vikander Shows Us How to Master the Color of the Season
Mar 9, 2018 @ 12:00 PM
Jennifer Lopez Teaches Us How to Make Jeans Sexy for Date Night
Mar 8, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Wow! Meghan Markle Wore a $300 J.Crew Coat
Mar 7, 2018 @ 11:30 AM
Cowboy Boots Are Making a Huge Comeback in 2018, Here's Proof
Mar 6, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Kate Middleton's Pearl Earrings Are the Wear-Everywhere Accessory You Need
Mar 5, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Miley Cyrus Shut Down the Oscar After Party in a Must-See Dress
Mar 2, 2018 @ 10:30 AM