Mar 13, 2018 @ 11:30 AM
Look of the Day
-
September 13, 2011
1. Rosie Huntington-WhiteleyWHAT SHE WORE Rosie Huntington-Whiteley suited up in a sleek Burberry design at the label's fragrance launch.
WHY WE LOVE IT The model was all woman in her sexy borrowed-from-the-boys number.
-
September 13, 2011
2. Emily BluntWHAT SHE WORE Blunt walked the red carpet at the Your Sister's Sister premiere in a bow belt Prada dress accessorized with sapphire M.C.L. by Matthew Campell Laurenza earrings, a gold Brumani bangle, a pink clutch and suede heels.
-
September 13, 2011
3. Sarah Jessica ParkerWHAT SHE WORE At the N.Y.C. I Don't Know How She Does It premiere, Parker greeted fans in an embroidered Antonio Berardi column, quilted Charlotte Olympia clutch and black Manolo Blahnik slingbacks.
-
September 13, 2011
4. Olivia MunnWHAT SHE WORE Munn worked a red hot Carolina Herrera cocktail dress and strappy satin sandals at the New York premiere of I Don't Know How She Does It.
-
September 13, 2011
5. Jessica ChastainWHAT SHE WORE Chastain toasted Coriolanus at a Grey Goose dinner in a single-shoulder Viktor & Rolf gown and black diamond Jack Vartanian jewelry.
September 13, 20111 of 5
