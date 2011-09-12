Mar 13, 2018 @ 11:30 AM
Look of the Day
-
September 12, 2011
1. Rachel BilsonWHAT SHE WORE Rachel Bilson toasted The CW's fall lineup in a blush Erin Fetherston minidress, Anita Ko studs, a striped Edie Parker miniaudiere and satin peep-toes.
WHY WE LOVE IT Does it get any prettier than this? The actress sweetened up the black carpet in an ultra-feminine ruffled confection.
-
September 12, 2011
2. Lea MicheleWHAT SHE WORE Michele made the Fashion Week rounds at the Alexander Wang runway show in the designer's ruched tank dress and suede peep-toes.
-
September 12, 2011
3. Jessica AlbaWHAT SHE WORE At the Alma Awards, Alba flaunted her post-baby body in a chiffon Michael Kors maxidress and silver accessories including a vintage House of Lavande cocktail ring.
-
September 12, 2011
4. Keira KnightleyWHAT SHE WORE Knightley attended a Toronto Film Festival press event for A Dangerous Method in a lace Elie Saab design and leather pumps.
-
September 12, 2011
5. Mandy MooreWHAT SHE WORE For the Lela Rose runway show, Moore styled a tulip skirt dress and a geometric bib necklace from the designer with a pink Westward by Emily and Meritt for Kate Spade New York clutch and striped sandals.
September 12, 20111 of 5
Rachel Bilson
WHAT SHE WORE Rachel Bilson toasted The CW's fall lineup in a blush Erin Fetherston minidress, Anita Ko studs, a striped Edie Parker miniaudiere and satin peep-toes.
WHY WE LOVE IT Does it get any prettier than this? The actress sweetened up the black carpet in an ultra-feminine ruffled confection.
WHY WE LOVE IT Does it get any prettier than this? The actress sweetened up the black carpet in an ultra-feminine ruffled confection.
Must Reads
Mar 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Alicia Vikander Shows Us How to Master the Color of the Season
Mar 9, 2018 @ 12:00 PM
Jennifer Lopez Teaches Us How to Make Jeans Sexy for Date Night
Mar 8, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Wow! Meghan Markle Wore a $300 J.Crew Coat
Mar 7, 2018 @ 11:30 AM
Cowboy Boots Are Making a Huge Comeback in 2018, Here's Proof
Mar 6, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Kate Middleton's Pearl Earrings Are the Wear-Everywhere Accessory You Need
Mar 5, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Miley Cyrus Shut Down the Oscar After Party in a Must-See Dress
Mar 2, 2018 @ 10:30 AM