Mar 13, 2018 @ 11:30 AM
Look of the Day
-
September 11, 2011
1. Amanda SeyfriedWHAT SHE WORE Amanda Seyfried sat front row at the Prabal Gurung runway show in an ombre sheath and yellow heels.
WHY WE LOVE IT The stylish actress dared to wear a bold color combo to the fashionable event.
-
September 11, 2011
2. Angelina JolieWHAT SHE WORE Jolie joined Brad Pitt for the Toronto Film Festival Moneyball premiere in a satin Vivienne Westwood gown, gold Louis Vuitton clutch and Stuart Weitzman pumps.
-
September 11, 2011
3. Freida PintoWHAT SHE WORE Pinto looked pretty in a pink Valentino dress, diamond Mark Lash jewelry, embellished Jimmy Choo peep-toes and a Roger Vivier clutch at the Toronto Film Festival premiere of Trishna.
-
September 11, 2011
4. Marisa TomeiWHAT SHE WORE The Ides of March actress brightened up the Toronto Film Festival in a colorful Proenza Schouler cocktail dress accessorized with a crystal-studded Stark clutch and strappy sandals.
-
September 11, 2011
5. Lea MicheleWHAT SHE WORE In N.Y.C., Michele paired her red hot design with a green clutch and patent leather pumps.
September 11, 20111 of 5
