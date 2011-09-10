Mar 13, 2018 @ 11:30 AM
Look of the Day
September 10, 2011
1. Lea MicheleWHAT SHE WORE Lea Michele took in the spring Jason Wu runway show in the designer's printed ensemble, a green clutch and Brian Atwood stilettos.
WHY WE LOVE IT The Glee actress played up the retro silhouette with pin curls and scarlet lips.
September 10, 2011
2. Lauren ConradWHAT SHE WORE Conrad signed copies of Style at Nordstrom in a plunging little navy dress from her own Paper Crown line.
September 10, 2011
3. Jaime KingWHAT SHE WORE King celebrated the CW's fall lineup in a sheer blouse, black trousers and Le Vian diamonds.
September 10, 2011
4. Olivia PalermoWHAT SHE WORE Palermo previewed Montblanc's Collection Princesse Grace de Monaco in an embroidered Valentino design, plumed clutch and satin Stuart Weitzman sandals.
September 10, 2011
5. Gwyneth PaltrowWHAT SHE WORE Paltrow headed into London's Arts Club for a Coach dinner in a houndstooth trench and leather Jimmy Choo booties.
