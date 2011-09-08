Mar 13, 2018 @ 11:30 AM
Look of the Day
-
September 8, 2011
1. Sarah Jessica ParkerWHAT SHE WORE Sarah Jessica Parker sat down with David Letterman in a vermilion Prabal Gurung cape blouse and hot pink trousers.
WHY WE LOVE IT The fashion-forward star stayed ahead of the curve in one of fall's hottest trends!
-
September 8, 2011
2. Thandie NewtonWHAT SHE WORE Newton dined at a Coach bash in a floral Giles cocktail dress and sparkling heels.
-
September 8, 2011
3. Marion CotillardWHAT SHE WORE Cotillard arrived at the N.Y.C. Contagion premiere in a beaded Christian Dior confection.
-
September 8, 2011
4. Gwyneth PaltrowWHAT SHE WORE Paltrow toasted Coach at London's Arts Club in the label's embossed clutch, a draped Lanvin jersey dress and red Jimmy Choo booties.
-
September 8, 2011
5. Jessica ChastainWHAT SHE WORE At the New York Take Shelter premiere, Chastain took the plunge in a lace design from Carolina Herrera. She finished the look with diamond Harry Winston earrings and cream Salvatore Ferragamo peep-toes.
September 8, 2011
