Mar 13, 2018 @ 11:30 AM
Look of the Day
-
September 6, 2011
1. Gwyneth PaltrowEVENT:The Venice Film Festival premiere of Contagion
DESIGNER: Prada
WHY WE LOVE IT: The actress showed her softer side in an ultra-feminine blush confection.
-
September 6, 2011
2. Keira KnightleyWHAT SHE WORE Knightley made an entrance in a long-sleeve Valentino gown at the Venice Film Festival premiere of A Dangerous Method.
-
September 6, 2011
3. Salma HayekWHAT SHE WORE Hayek attended the Gucci Award for Women in Cinema dinner in the label's ruffled organza gown and satin clutch.
-
September 6, 2011
4. Kate BosworthWHAT SHE WORE Bosworth hit the red carpet for the Deauville American Film Festival premiere of Another Happy Day in an embellished Chanel LWD and silver Christian Louboutin peep-toes.
-
September 6, 2011
5. Emma Stone
WHAT SHE WORE At the Deauville American Film Festival, Stone wowed in a bronze Roland Mouret column. A black Alexander McQueen skull clutch and platform sandals completed the look.
