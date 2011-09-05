Mar 13, 2018 @ 11:30 AM
Look of the Day
-
September 5, 2011
1. Kate WinsletWHAT SHE WORE Kate Winslet grabbed the spotlight in a cotton Stella McCartney dress and platform peep-toes at the Mildred Pierce Venice Film Festival premiere.
WHY WE LOVE IT Va-va-va-voom! The curvy star accentuated her hourglass figure in a contoured ivory sheath.
-
September 5, 2011
2. Natasha PolyWHAT SHE WORE At the Venice Film Festival W.E. premiere, the model charmed in a fuschia Gucci halter gown.
-
September 5, 2011
3. Sarah Jessica ParkerWHAT SHE WORE Parker hit the town in a metallic Antonio Berardi ensemble and satin pumps.
-
September 5, 2011
4. Alexa ChungWHAT SHE WORE Chung arrived at Sydney's Shangri-La Hotel in a tartan minidress and leather oxfords.
-
September 5, 2011
5. Abbie CornishWHAT SHE WORE Cornish unwound at the Venice Film Festival’s Movie Star Lounge in a keyhole maxidress.
