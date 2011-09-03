Mar 13, 2018 @ 11:30 AM
Look of the Day
September 3, 2011
1. Sarah Jessica ParkerWHAT SHE WORE The actress exited her hotel in a boucle Chanel jacket and a lavender skirt, accented with a monogrammed Louis Vuitton tote and snakeskin Brian Atwood pumps.
WHY WE LOVE IT Sarah Jessica Parker brought the sunshine to London in a pretty pastel ensemble.
September 3, 2011
2. MadonnaWHAT SHE WORE Madonna kicked off the Venice Film Festival in a jacquard L'Wren Scott sheath and patent leather Yves Saint Laurent peep-toes.
September 3, 2011
3. Kate BosworthWHAT SHE WORE Bosworth shopped West Hollywood in a printed sundress, zip-up bag and suede booties.
September 3, 2011
4. Alexa ChungWHAT SHE WORE Chung styled a cuffed button-down with a chain-strap Chanel purse, black skirt and woven sandals at the 30 Days of Fashion and Beauty launch.
September 3, 2011
5. Kim KardashianWHAT SHE WORE Kardashian hit the streets of New York in a red hot mini and snakeskin Louboutins.
September 3, 20111 of 5
