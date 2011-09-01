Mar 13, 2018 @ 11:30 AM
Look of the Day
September 1, 2011
1. Diane KrugerWHAT SHE WORE The actress celebrated at the Venice Film Festival's opening night fete in a beaded Chanel cocktail dress, strappy Jimmy Choo sandals and a striped clutch.
WHY WE LOVE IT Diane Kruger lit up the night in a sparkling peplum design! She complemented her cool-girl look with a loose braid and chic black and white accessories.
September 1, 2011
2. Evan Rachel WoodWHAT SHE WORE Wood arrived for the Venice Film Festival premiere of The Ides of March in a cuffed Alessandra Rich shirtdress, Bulgari diamonds and fishnet heels.
September 1, 2011
3. Kate WinsletWHAT SHE WORE At a Carnage press event, Winslet walked the carpet in Kors Michael Kors ankle-strap sandals that she paired with a House of Lavande bracelet, Helmut Lang LBD and the label's double-breasted blazer.
September 1, 2011
4. Sarah Jessica ParkerWHAT SHE WORE Parker attended an I Don't Know How She Does It press event at London's Soho Hotel in a rose print Prabal Gurung design and glitter platforms.
September 1, 2011
5. Kim KardashianWHAT SHE WORE Kardashian slipped into a cowl-neck Victoria Beckham gown and added pave Lorraine Schwartz jewelry for the A Night of Style & Glamour event in New York City.
September 1, 2011
