August 27, 2011
1. CiaraWHAT SHE WORE Ciara exited her N.Y.C. hotel in an Equipment shirt and Rag & Bone trousers. She finished her look with Louboutins and a Givenchy bag.
WHY WE LOVE IT The songstress embodied downtown cool in leather leggings accented with luxe accessories.
-
August 27, 2011
2. Helen MirrenWHAT SHE WORE For a Manhattan screening of The Debt, Mirren added gemstone brooches to a crimson Michael Kors design.
-
August 27, 2011
3. Coco RochaWHAT SHE WORE Rocha hit the opening of the Z Spoke by Zac Posen boutique in an LBD accessorized with a spiky statement necklace and patent wedges.
-
August 27, 2011
4. Katie HolmesWHAT SHE WORE Holmes took a Hollywood stroll in red Current/Elliott skinnies and a denim button-down.
-
August 27, 2011
5. Alexa ChungWHAT SHE WORE In New York City, Chung worked a denim baby-doll dress.
August 27, 20111 of 5
