Mar 13, 2018 @ 11:30 AM
Look of the Day
-
August 25, 2011
1. Zoe SaldanaWHAT SHE WORE The Colombiana actress walked the red carpet in a salmon Valentino design, rose gold Irene Neuwirth jewelry, a woven Salvatore Ferragamo clutch and nude pumps.
WHY WE LOVE IT Zoe Saldana nailed fall's ladylike leather dress trend with a sweet pastel hue and feminine accessories.
-
August 25, 2011
2. Anne HathawayWHAT SHE WORE Hathaway exited her London hotel in a crocheted Christopher Kane sweater, black cargos and studded loafers.
-
August 25, 2011
3. Rachel ZoeWHAT SHE WORE The stylist layered a tuxedo jacket over a billowy white ensemble at her Beverly Hills Rachel Zoe Collection launch.
-
August 25, 2011
4. Leighton MeesterWHAT SHE WORE Meester debuted the latest Vera Wang fragrance in the designer's belted minidress, Van Cleef & Arpels pave jewelry and black Jimmy Choo stilettos.
-
August 25, 2011
5. Ashley OlsenWHAT SHE WORE In New York, Olsen went apartment hunting in skinny jeans and a printed top accessorized with an embroidered scarf, gold aviators, a structured tote and black flats.
August 25, 20111 of 5
Zoe Saldana
WHAT SHE WORE The Colombiana actress walked the red carpet in a salmon Valentino design, rose gold Irene Neuwirth jewelry, a woven Salvatore Ferragamo clutch and nude pumps.
WHY WE LOVE IT Zoe Saldana nailed fall's ladylike leather dress trend with a sweet pastel hue and feminine accessories.
WHY WE LOVE IT Zoe Saldana nailed fall's ladylike leather dress trend with a sweet pastel hue and feminine accessories.
Must Reads
Mar 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Alicia Vikander Shows Us How to Master the Color of the Season
Mar 9, 2018 @ 12:00 PM
Jennifer Lopez Teaches Us How to Make Jeans Sexy for Date Night
Mar 8, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Wow! Meghan Markle Wore a $300 J.Crew Coat
Mar 7, 2018 @ 11:30 AM
Cowboy Boots Are Making a Huge Comeback in 2018, Here's Proof
Mar 6, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Kate Middleton's Pearl Earrings Are the Wear-Everywhere Accessory You Need
Mar 5, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Miley Cyrus Shut Down the Oscar After Party in a Must-See Dress
Mar 2, 2018 @ 10:30 AM