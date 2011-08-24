Mar 13, 2018 @ 11:30 AM
Look of the Day
August 24, 2011
1. Anne HathawayWHAT SHE WORE Anne Hathaway greeted fans at the London premiere of One Day in an Alexander McQueen sheath accessorized with the label's skull clutch and whipstitch peep-toes along with more than $100,000 of Tiffany & Co. jewelry.
WHY WE LOVE IT If she has a flaw, we've yet to spot it! Hathaway was perfection in an embroidered LWD dressed down with caramel pumps.
August 24, 2011
2. Jessica ChastainWHAT SHE WORE Chastain made a coffee run in a polka-dot Dolce & Gabbana dress and patent leather Louboutins.
August 24, 2011
3. Zoe SaldanaWHAT SHE WORE At the Miami Colombiana after-party, Saldana suited up in a cropped Max Mara blazer and trousers. Gold jewelry and edgy sandals finished the ensemble.
August 24, 2011
4. Rose ByrneWHAT SHE WORE Byrne dropped by the Late Show with David Letterman in a leopard print Dolce & Gabbana minidress and sky-high Sergio Rossi heels.
August 24, 2011
5. Jennifer LopezWHAT SHE WORE En route to her video shoot, Lopez sported leather Balmain pants with a metallic H&M sweater and studded Christian Louboutin stilettos.
