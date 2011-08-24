WHAT SHE WORE Anne Hathaway greeted fans at the London premiere of One Day in an Alexander McQueen sheath accessorized with the label's skull clutch and whipstitch peep-toes along with more than $100,000 of Tiffany & Co. jewelry.



WHY WE LOVE IT If she has a flaw, we've yet to spot it! Hathaway was perfection in an embroidered LWD dressed down with caramel pumps.