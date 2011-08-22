Mar 13, 2018 @ 11:30 AM
Look of the Day
-
August 22, 2011
1. Zoe SaldanaWHAT SHE WORE Zoe Saldana hit an L.A. bash in an acid pink Prabal Gurung tank that she layered with the designer's textured tee and crepe de chine skirt. An Alexander McQueen skull clutch completed the look.
WHY WE LOVE IT The actress did mix and match right in cool, colorful separates anchored with understated black accessories.
-
August 22, 2011
2. Scarlett JohanssonWHAT SHE WORE At Disney's D23 Expo, Johansson worked a papaya Roland Mouret sheath with nude peep-toes.
-
August 22, 2011
3. Jessica ChastainWHAT SHE WORE Chastain celebrated Warrior at an InStyle dinner sporting a plunging Doo.Ri cocktail dress, Flutter earrings and patent leather Louboutins.
-
August 22, 2011
4. Julianne MooreWHAT SHE WORE Moore hosted a benefit in a colorblock Bottega Veneta shift and snakeskin wedges.
-
August 22, 2011
5. Selita EbanksWHAT SHE WORE Ebanks arrived at the Glow Film Festival in a printed midi skirt that she paired with a denim button-down and ankle-strap sandals.
1 of 5
Zoe Saldana
